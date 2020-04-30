Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo mocks Davido’s fiancee Chioma who as she celebrates her birthday today saying that it appears that her cooking show and porsche car gift in 2018 was audio.

Kemi’s mocking Chioma Avril came after Davido took to social media to pen a heartfelt message to her.

In Kemi Olunloyo’s post, she reminded Chioma of the cooking show which she signed a deal for two years ago and which ought to have kicked off by now and Porsche, which were only heard of and not seen.

She wrote: “Happy birthday Chioma. Audio cooking show nko? You announced two years ago today? 2018 Porsche nko? Have you gotten your driver’s license?

Porsche nko? Have you got your driver's license? #Kemitalks — Medical Journalist Dr. Kemi Olunloyo (@KemiOlunloyo) April 30, 2020

