Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has threatened to sue The Nation Newspaper for claiming Abba Kyari’s death gave her works prominence.

Recall that Kemi Olunloyo has been receiving praise on social media since she broke the news of Abba Kyari’s demise two weeks ago.

However, The Nation Newspaper while reporting noted that Kemi

Olunloyo has become prominent in the journalism world due to the great work.

Kemi Olunloyo who was not pleased with the statement took to her official IG page to slam the media house as she noted that she has been in the game for a while now.

Kemi also noted that the media house should stop attaching her father’s name to her status because shes a brand on her own.

She added that she will be filling a lawsuit against The Nation Newspaper if they fail to reverse the news from their platform.

