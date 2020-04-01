Investigative journalist. Kemi Olunloyo has unraveled the circumstances that led to the death of a big businessman who just came back from the seriously infected parts of Europe, namely Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.
According to the medical journalist, the man identified as Christogonus A. Osuagwu fell extremely ill on returning to Lagos & refused a coronavirus test. An enraged Kemi called for the immediate resignation of The NCDC DG, Chike Ihekweazu and the governor of Imo state Hope Uzodinma for covering up the circumstances that led to his death and leaving the residents of Imo state in grave danger.
Read her full claim below:
#BREAKING I am calling for the RESIGNATION of Governor @HE_HopeUzodimma and @NCDCgov
DG @Chikwe_I ASAP with regards to leadership in the #COVID19 outbreak and Community spread in Nigeria. I have uncovered a BIG MESS! Lies, Fraud and Rhetoric. I will fight for the Imo people#ijcovid19 Governor @HE_HopeUzodimma LIED in his weekly address that there were NO CASES of #COVID19 recorded in his state. Looking at the time of his weekly address and the time @Chikwe_I
visited @MBuhari last week, the 2nd death was an indigine of Imo and visited his village#ijcovid19 A family member of the 2nd recorded DEATH says that he is a big businessman who just came back from the seriously infected parts of Europe, namely Italy, Spain and UK. Late Christogonus A. Osuagwu fell extremely ill on returning to Lagos & refused a #COVID19 test
#ijcovid19 By the time Late Osuagwu arrived in Owerri village Mbaise, he had unknowingly infected his wife, kids, staff including his Fancy hotel business exposing guests to the virus. All the guests had to be QUARANTINED some on the premises. Driver also infected #COVID19#ijcovid19 If we had a “Patrick Sawyer” situation here and I covered Ebola in detail under @GEJonathan
‘s @NTANewsNow who gave me their platform. Why was the public not WARNED?@Chikwe_I COVERED IT UP with @HE_HopeUzodimma . They allowed Osuagwu to travel to Abuja infecting more
#ijcovid19 Everybody went to visit this “abroad” jet setter, Businessman guy. Some may be asymptomatic, others showing symptoms, some Quarantined inside his hotel. Not a mention of IMO state in all the new cases @NCDCgov not @MBuhari ‘s speech as a #LockDownNigeria state #ijcovid19 My source at the DSS said they went after him from Lagos to Abuja to force him into Quarantine. He was defiant and escaped them till he DIED.@NCDCgov REFUSED to say if he died in the Abuja Isolation hospital or Lagos. To avoid panic they did not list Imo #COVID19 ALL ENDANGERED the people of IMO state. This is why a PRESIDENT must be in a presidential task force. Buhari was not aware that Imo should be locked down. Imo people were exposed. Government LIED
HOT NOW
Discussion about this post