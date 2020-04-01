Investigative journalist. Kemi Olunloyo has unraveled the circumstances that led to the death of a big businessman who just came back from the seriously infected parts of Europe, namely Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

According to the medical journalist, the man identified as Christogonus A. Osuagwu fell extremely ill on returning to Lagos & refused a coronavirus test. An enraged Kemi called for the immediate resignation of The NCDC DG, Chike Ihekweazu and the governor of Imo state Hope Uzodinma for covering up the circumstances that led to his death and leaving the residents of Imo state in grave danger.

Read her full claim below: