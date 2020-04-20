Nigerian legendary Fuji artiste, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall better known as KWAM1 or K1 by fans has said that it is a taboo for him to even think of s*x with the Alaafin of Oyo’s wife talkless of doing it. He said this days after he thrashed rumour that went viral on social media that he had an affair with the wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

In the video below, KWAM 1 who, a few days ago, issued a statement on the matter, opened up to Ovation Magazine boss, Dele Momodu, on the rumour as he reiterated that none of what was reported is true.

However, before the video, KWAM1 had first released a statement stating that the allegation is a lie as added that those behind the allegation were only bitter that the monarch conferred a reverred chieftaincy title on him a while back.

The Fuji artiste stressed that he would seek legal redress.

Watch video below;

