Popular Media Personality, Tope Odigie has revealed what break marriage first between money and sex.

There is no doubt about the high rate of divorce in the country as couples find it difficult to sustain their marriage just months after walking down the aisle.

With different relationship expert coming out to share their opinion on the subject matter, Tope Odigie revealed that Money plays an important part in a relationship as she noted that it breaks marriage before sex do.

Tope Odigie who is popularly known for hosting ‘Your View’ on TVC stated that couples will have to work on the monetary aspect before they get to discuss the sexual part of their relationship.

