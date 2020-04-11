The Lagos State Government has released four more Coronavirus patients. Three from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and one from the LUTH.

This was announced by the Lagos state Executive Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu on Saturday, via his official twitter handle.

He wrote;

Dear Lagosians,

Today, 4 more patients; all male, including an 11 year old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

The patients; 3 from IDH, Yaba and 1 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice to #COVID19

This brings to 50, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.

I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene. We are on a steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good.

