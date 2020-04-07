The Lagos State Government has released one more Coronavirus patient from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

This was announced by the Lagos state Executive Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu on Tuesday, via his official twitter handle.

Dear Lagosians,

I announce with immense joy, the discharge of another patient (a female) who has fully recovered from our facility at Yaba. This brings to 32, the number of patients we have successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

I look forward to sharing more great news in the coming days. This is indicative of the successes we are recording in our offensive against #COVID19

We are resolute in our resolve, we have the upper hand, we are winning and victory is surely ours.

