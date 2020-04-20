A private clinic, Vedic Life Care in the Lekking area Of Lagos state has announced that 2 of its staff members have tested positive to the Coronavirus.
A statement released by the hospital management via social media on Monday, 20th April, warned customers and visitors who have visited the hospital in the last 10days to self isolate themselves immediate or call the NCDC if they notice any symptoms.
The hospital had an in-patient who tested positive to Covid-19 about 10days ago. The 2 staff and the patient are now being managed by the National Centre for Disease Control. The facility has been shit down in line with the directives of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, chaired by SGF Boss Mustapha.
Read the report below:
