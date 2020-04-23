The Lagos state govt on Wednesday presented cheques to the families of 23 deceased victims of the Abule-Ado explosion, which took place some weeks ago.

According to the report, the cheques was presented to the families of the deceased by the Deputy Governor of Lagos state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

The Deputy Gov. in a statement said that the Lagos state government, “presented cheques to the families of the 23 deceased victims of the Abule-Ado explosion. We hope the money will help provide some relief even as they miss their loved ones. We are also working with safety, power and other stake holders to find a lasting solution to issues.”

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a tweet also wrote, “Today, Dr Obafemi Hamzat presented cheques to the families of the 23 deceased victims of the Abule-Ado explosion. We cannot replace their lives but we hope we can provide relief and find sustainable solutions to prevent a rreoccurrence.”

Today, @drobafemihamzat presented cheques to the families of the 23 deceased victims of the Abule-Ado explosion. We cannot replace their lives but we hope we can provide relief and find sustainable solutions to prevent a reoccurence. https://t.co/HwUn8a8FPU — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 22, 2020

See Photos;

HOT NOW