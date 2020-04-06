A former Lagos governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the 2019 election, Babatunde Gbadamosi, who was also present at the house party organized by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz in a latest statement tendered his apology for being present at the party amidst coronavirus pandemic.

Gbadamosi in his apology message said he didn’t know other people would attend the party as well.

Below is his full statement,

Hello, everyone, my name is Babatunde Gbadamosi and I am making this video to apologize for the event that happened at the Bello’s residence yesterday at Amen estate.

We went to visit Mr and Mrs Bello to celebrate Mr Bello’s birthday with him and we believed we were the only ones going to meet with the family and the staff at their home and that is exactly what happened.

After we arrived, at about an hour or so, a celebrity came and he had about a number of people with him.

At that point, I think perhaps we should have left. I consider that as a lapse of judgement on my own part and I apologize for it.

That doesn’t mean that I distract policies that have been put out by health care authorities around the world.

I subscribe fully to it and I ask you all to please keep observing social distancing as a means of preventing coronavirus from spreading around Nigeria.

Do note please that everybody at that gathering is a resident of Gbadamosi close, not just of Amen estate.

Once again I sincerely apologize for what happened and thank you all for your patience, concern and also for the messages.

We are all safe and will continue to be safe in the mighty name of Jesus amen.

While Funke Akindele has been arrested, the Police said the likes of Naira Marley and JJC are to make themselves available at the station today or risk being declared wanted.

