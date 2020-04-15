The Lagos State Government led by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as part of the move to make life comfortable for Lagosians has disclosed that it is targeting to feed 100,000 youths daily, following the extended lockdown due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State stated this on Tuesday at a media briefing on the update of COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am pleased today to announce additional palliatives for our citizens to further ameliorate the inconvenience occasioned by this extended lockdown.

“In the first instance, we will be rolling out measures. In the next couple of days, we will commence a daily ”Food Kitchen” programme, which will see us aim to feed about 100,000 people daily.

“This will largely target youths.

“We are identifying local food vendors who will pilot this programme, and ensure that the process of cooking and serving of the meals adhere strictly to public health guidelines,” he said.

The governor said they are also cleaning up data from the various social registers to get a clean list of truly vulnerable and economically challenged persons to enable it to remit some cash to them.

He added that the state government intends to do the cash transfers by the end of the week to a minimum of 250,000 indigent citizens.

”As you are also aware, we announced a medical palliative for all those that need to access medical care during this lockdown, as well as free childbirth services for expectant mothers.

“I am pleased to announce that over 18,000 people have accessed free medical services in line with this directive.

“We have recorded over 600 childbirths, all free of charge,” the governor said.

