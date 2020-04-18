The Lagos State Ministry of Health has announced the death of 3 Coronavirus patients in the state. The health commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi in a statement on Twitter revealed that 2 males and a female had died of complications related to COVID1-9

Lagos has recorded 3 more deaths bringing a total number of COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 13. The deceased are 2 males and 1 female aged 52, 63 and 67. Two of the dead had underlying health issues.He partly said.

Fear looms in Lagos as the state and its environs now have community spread of the virus in Lagos. The health commissioner revealed that the 2 of the 3 dead Nigerians had no travel history and zero contact with any infected persons.

32 new #COVID19 cases were confirmed in Lagos on April 17, 2020. Total number of confirmed cases in Lagos now stands at 286.

HOT NOW