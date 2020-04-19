In order to increase COVID-19 testing capacity in Lagos, the State Government has set up sampling stations in the 20 local government areas, for citizens who fit the case definition of COVID-19, to visit and drop samples for testing.

Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, today, stated that the strategy is geared towards bringing COVID-19 testing opportunity closer to the people as well as taking work strain off health workers who visit several local governments for case search and sample collection.

Abayomi stressed that the new arrangement provides an opportunity for people with symptoms of COVID-19 at the local government to present themselves early for testing.

Explaining further, the Commissioner clarified that “they are not testing stations, they are sampling stations and if you meet the criteria for testing, you will be able to receive the counsel of the staff and your sample will be taken”

The strategy, Abayomi said, will help the COVID-19 response team get a better idea of what is going in the community and also aid early diagnosis of the disease at the local government level.

Prof Abayomi disclosed that wearing of face masks does not protect against COVID-19 Infection but rather protects people around an infected person from an increased amount of aerosol generated from coughing or sneezing

Abayomi disclosed that Gov. Babajide Sanwoolu has already given instructions that tailors and seamstresses should be commissioned to commence mass production of locally made face masks from standard designs recommended to them.

