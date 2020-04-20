According to the latest report via TheInfong, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement has announced that Lagosians will be required to wear face masks in public as from next week.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the state govt will soon enforce the wearing of masks in public places as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

“We think that from next week, when we think that we’ll have ramped up production and distribution, we’re going to be asking that face masks should compulsorily be worn in public places.

“This is part of the deliberations that we’ve had to go through today, and I must say that we have commissioned over a million productions locally from various tailoring companies and outfits that we have.

“We intend to start distributing them in the course of the week,”the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu, however, urged Lagosians not to rush into panic purchase of medical grade masks because of his announcement as the medical grade masks are needed more by healthcare workers who interact with people infected by coronavirus.

HOT NOW