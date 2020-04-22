The Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwoolu has unveiled a 70-bed #COVID19 Isolation and Treatment Centre in Eti-Osa LGA.

The 70-bed facility with 10-bed dedicated Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was set up by the Young President Organization, Lagos Chapter and located in the grounds of the Landmark Exhibition Centre, Victoria Island, according to TVC reports.

Speaking at the unveiling of the centre, the Governor said the birth of the #COVID19 Isolation and Treatment facility is another good example of Public Private Partnership and ‘Can Do’ spirit between Lagos State Government and the Young President Organization.

See photos;

