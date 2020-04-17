Owing to the unrest in Lagos as a result of reports of robberies, residents in the state have taken up security as their work as they now serve as vigilantes in their various areas setting up bonfires at night to drive away robbers.

However, according to TheInfo report, the Lagos State Government in a latest statement has reiterated the need for residents to desist from setting up a bonfire on tarred road surfaces across the State while embarking on vigilante operations, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown.

This was made known in a statement made public and signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Aramide Adeyoye, as he urged Lagosians to refrain from such acts.

Adeyoye pointed out that roads that had been rehabilitated with taxpayers money were being destroyed by the heat generated from the bonfire.

The Special Adviser appealed to residents to desist from this unwholesome act so that after the lockdown, roads will remain intact, thus preventing the need for further expenditure on infrastructure in the face of scarce resources.

