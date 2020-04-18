Following the death of the former chief of staff to President Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, Lagos State has announced that he died in an accredited private clinic.

TheinfoNG had earlier reported that The Lagos State, through its Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said it does not know the whereabouts of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. This is contrary to reports that Kyari is at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) isolation centre in Lagos. Prof. Abayomi said he does not know Kyari’s location.

The Commissioner further said he had a good communication channel to the late CoS as the chat well via WhatsApp where the deceased assured him he was getting better.

Recent reports negate the claims of Professor Abayomi as the Lagos State Government in a statement said

Following enquiries on the passing away of the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Abba Kyari on Friday 17th April 2020, LASG states that he died from complications of Coronavirus infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos This hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, COVID-19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) of the Lagos State Ministry of Health As a basis for accreditation, First Cardiology Consultants established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of COVID-19, under the supervision of the Lagos State COVID-19 emergency response team

HOT NOW