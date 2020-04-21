Lagos state Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu while addressing the press on Monday schooled a journalist on fake news.
The Journalist asked the Governor if he was going to build accommodation for Lagos State University Teaching Hospital LASUTH doctors treating COVID-19 patients.
However, Sanwo-Olu in his response disclosed that LASUTH is not a designated isolation center but a teaching university.
He added that LASUTH continues to treat their regular patients and not COVID-19 patients.
Sanwo-Olu also stated that building of accommodation takes at least two years and the state govt has it programmes to reach out people in the state.
Watch Video below,
Finally … #Covid19Lagos:
Reporter: Will you build accommodation for LASUTH Doctors treating #COVID19 ??
Governor @jidesanwoolu: ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/NhP75aZ1D2
— Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) April 20, 2020
Discussion about this post