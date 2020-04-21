Lagos state Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu while addressing the press on Monday schooled a journalist on fake news.

The Journalist asked the Governor if he was going to build accommodation for Lagos State University Teaching Hospital LASUTH doctors treating COVID-19 patients.

However, Sanwo-Olu in his response disclosed that LASUTH is not a designated isolation center but a teaching university.

He added that LASUTH continues to treat their regular patients and not COVID-19 patients.

Sanwo-Olu also stated that building of accommodation takes at least two years and the state govt has it programmes to reach out people in the state.

Watch Video below,

HOT NOW