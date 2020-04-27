Aisha Abba Kyari, the daughter of late Abba Kyari has come hard against

celebrity Lola Omotayo and some Nigerians who blamed her father for

Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Abba Kyari who was the Chief of Staff before his death

was pronounced dead some weeks ago after he tested positive for the deadly

Coronavirus.

However, before Abba Kyari’s death Lola Omotayo was among the top celebrities

who asked Government to disclose his whereabouts and should stop putting

citizens in the dark.

Aisha who seems frustrated by the move have now taken to her Instastories to

lash out at Lola Omotayo and Nigerians who were heaping blame on her father.

The sexy entrepreneur asked Lola Omotayo and the Nigerians if their problems have now been solved now that her father is dead.

She went as far as asking them if they’ve been able to sleep well after the demise on her father.

See her full post below:

