A Lebanese, identified as Mr. WAEL JERRO, who offered to sell a Nigerian woman for $1,000 on Facebook has been arrested by the Lebanese government.
The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said this in a tweet on Thursday.
“Breaking news on Trafficked Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese! The Lebanese Government just announced the arrest of Mr. WAEL JERRO for onward prosecution against criminal sales of a human, a young Nigerian girl,” she wrote.
Breaking news on Trafficked Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese !The Lebenese Government just announced the arrest of Mr. WAEL JERRO for onward prosecution against criminal sales of a human, a young Nigerian girl
— Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) April 23, 2020
HOT NOW
- Breaking: Nigerian Governors Agree On Two-week COVID-19 National Lockdown
- How Mercy Johnson allegedly disgraced a fan who wanted a photo with her at a supermarket in the US
- He recorded it in the afternoon & died later that night -Man shares rare story behind Dangrin’s monster track ‘If I die’
Discussion about this post