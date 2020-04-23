A Lebanese, identified as Mr. WAEL JERRO, who offered to sell a Nigerian woman for $1,000 on Facebook has been arrested by the Lebanese government.

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said this in a tweet on Thursday.

“Breaking news on Trafficked Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese! The Lebanese Government just announced the arrest of Mr. WAEL JERRO for onward prosecution against criminal sales of a human, a young Nigerian girl,” she wrote.

