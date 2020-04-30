Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger says Liverpool should be awarded the Premier

League title if it is not safe enough to complete the remainder of the season.

With the top leagues in Europe already cancelling their league due to the

Coronavirus crisis, Rudiger noted that Liverpool should be crowned.

The Chelsea defender hopes the football can restart but says he would not feel

comfortable doing so while people are dying across the world with coronavirus.

Rudiger said in an interview with ZDF:

“Honestly, as far as I’m concerned they can give Liverpool the title. At the end of the day they deserve it, they’ve had a great season and are leading the table with, oh I don’t know how many points.

“The thing is they were going to win the thing anyway, so I think the title is theirs ethically. Of course, I hope that the season can be finished and it will be sporting for everyone.”

Liverpool have a 25-point lead at the top of the league with nine games to play, Manchester City in second have 10 to play.

HOT NOW