Lagos state health commissioner, Prof. Akin Abayomi has said the rate of local transmission of Coronavirus is increasing in the state.

The commissioner who disclosed this at a press conference on Monday April 6, said 82 percent of the total COVID-19 cases were imported into the country as at week 4. However in the following week, 45 percent of novel Coronavirus patients had no travel history – which suggests that local transmission is increasing.

He said;

“At the end of week 4, 82% of the patients imported the disease from abroad while 18% had no travel history.

“By the end of week 5, 45% of the patients have no travel history. This shows that the importation is decreasing and local transmission is increasing.”