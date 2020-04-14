Pres. Muhammadu Buhari on Monday evening announced the extension of lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT by another 14 days in order to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

However, many Nigerians have taken to social media platform as they called on the government to credit their bank account as many hinted that they don’t have anything to sustain them for another 14days.

Media personnel, Toke Makinwa also reacted to the lockdown extension as she stated that the least the govt could do is to credit everyone’s bank account.

Toke Makinwa added that the additional 14 days will bite even harder.

She said, “Lock down, lock down the least you can do is credit everyone’s account, even if it’s 10k. BVN is available yet you want those who have resorted to being their own government die of hunger? 14 days more is about to bite even harder.”

