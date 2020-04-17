There have reports of couples fighting and having issues during the lockdown on social media.

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, thinks many relationships will have issues during the lockdown period.

According to Toke Makinwa, she stressed that so many relationship be tested this period, while some will pass the test, she stated that others will fail.

The media personality made this known via her Twitter handle where she wrote, “This period will be particularly hard for couples, so many relationships will be tested, some might get better and others might fall apart, either way it’s a win. I am an advocate for happiness and finding you. With someone or not, find your happy Compassion. The world needs more of it.”

She also advised fans who are having issues with their marriages to either fix it or leave it.

