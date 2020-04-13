Nigerian international artiste, David Adeleke known as Davido, who is also the son of one of Nigerian billionaire, Adedeji Adeleke has lamented on how the lockdown is having it effect on him.

Davido in a statement disclosed he has started touching the money he shouldn’t touch to sustain his upkeep.

The father of three revealed his thoughts about the ongoing lockdown on his Instagram story.

According to him, he has started dipping his hands into money he is not supposed to touch. He expressed his feelings with a crying emoji.

He wrote,

If a big star like Davido combine with his father’s wealth can be lamenting then what about an average Nigerian?

Many Nigerians across the country have cried out on the effect of the lockdown on their sources of income especially those that are daily income earners.

They have taken to various social media platforms to call on the government for help. Hopefully, the government comes to the public aid as soon as possible.

