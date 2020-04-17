Ifeoluwa Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy, one of the daughters of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has showed off her dress despite the lockdown.

DJ Cuppy is seen rocking a long gown mixed with Ankara, which blended with her body.

Although, the new dress looks nice on her, however, the issue is she wouldn’t be able to move out with it at least not for now as like everyone she is stuck at home.

DJ Cuppy also revealed the first thing she will be doing after the lockdown is to see her sister, Temi Odetola.

At one time she disclosed she is in lockdown with her father, Femi Otedola.

