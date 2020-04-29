Curvaceous Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, better known as Omoborty has made a major announcement on her social media page as she believes she is pregnant.

The single mother of one excitedly told her fans that she might be reaping the dividends of the lockdown that has lasted over a month as she feels pregnant.

She further sought for counsel on the early signs and symptoms of pregnancy as she has last got pregnant 16years ago.

Omoborty shared a beautiful image of herself and captioned it, ” Something is bothering me…. moti jere Lockdown o🙆.I think I’m pregnant sha….And you all know it’s over 16yrs I did one last…. please what are the symptoms of early pregnancy?”

HOT NOW