Former BBNaija housemate, Ifu Ennada in a latest statement has revealed a challenge she is facing during the lockdown period.

Ifu Ennada, who revealed she doesn’t have a man in her life disclosed that ever since the lockdown began she always wake up feeling horny.

She posted a video on Instagram captioned it, ” Audio isn’t loud, but you will hear me. Get your Igbo friend to translate for you id you don’t understand me.”

In the video, Ifu Ennada who spoke mostly in Igbo language lamented that it all started since the second phase of the lockdown by the President, Muhammad Buhari.

She also called on matured men and women who are her followers to come to her aid and explain to her why she’s horny and what she can do about her helpless situation as she doesn’t have a man in her life.

HOT NOW