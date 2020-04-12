Wedding ceremonies happens to be one of the major events Nigerians don’t joke with but has been affected by the lockdown order passed by the govt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

While many people who were suppose to have their wedding during this period have shifted it, others opted for new innovations to get theirs done.

According to a report, a couple opted to get wedded online as members of their families attended by staying connected to the internet.

A Twitter user @KiyaniBba, who is the younger sister of the groom, shared the story online.

She wrote:

”Today was my big bro’s wedding. Because of the virus, only the bride, groom and their witnesses were allowed in the room. As the official CTO of my family, I suggested that we set up a Zoom so that our relatives and friends could join us. I present you the first Zoom Wedding.

We had more than 45 people from France, CIV, Netherlands, SA, Calgary, etc. I muted everyone during the ceremony and recorded everything using zoom. People cried during the vows, at the end I unmuted them and all at the same time they applauded and congratulated the newlyweds”

