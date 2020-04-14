Former BBNaija housemate from Port Harcourt, Tacha in a latest statement has issued an advice to the government during the lockdown.

While Nigerians in some states have been placed on additional 14 days lockdown, they have however, been lamenting on the situation of things with many appealing to the FG to send money directly to their bank account.

Tacha while supporting the Nigerians stressed that no hungry Nigerian will practice hygiene as she gave the govt some tips to follow.

She made this known via a post on her official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

She wrote:

Use our BVN not our PHONE NUMBERs, no hungry person will practice personal hygiene!!

-CREDIT NIGERIANS (BVN)

-FOOD BANK

-ELECTRICITY

-SECURITY

-WATER

#TachaSaidIt

#payusviaBVN

#LagosUnrest

