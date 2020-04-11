Earlier today, #LockDownOndo trended on social media platform on Twitter as indigenes of the state called on the state government to lockdown the state and cancel Easter service that was scheduled to take places in churches on Sunday.

However, following the pressure, the state government has finally bowed as Gov. Akeredolu announced that the state has been locked down.

He made this known via his Twitter handle as he said, “I’ve heard you all and your concerns on the need to #LockDownOndo. I have just concluded a meeting with CAN and we have resolved that the services will not hold again. Thanks for your concerns. Stay blessed and Happy Easter to all.”

“We have #LockdownOndo as you have all requested. Now, once again, by popular demand, We have commenced the #FeedOndo Project,” he added.

