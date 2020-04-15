The national headquarters of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, Throne of Grace Parish has donated food items to 4,000 households in Lagos. The donation according to the church, is meant to extend a hand of love in commemorating Easter and also considering the hardship that is prevalent as a result of COVID-19.

Speaking during the donation, the Assistant General Overseer to Pastor Adeboye on Admin/Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola said the donation is another in the series of feeding projects carried out by the Church in the last couple of years.

In his words: “At a time like this when the essence of Easter is the greatest sacrifice ever, we know that love isn’t merely expressed through words but in acts. “At RCCG, we are even more determined to relieve many of the hardship brought on by COVID-19 through our feeding projects in Nigeria and other countries.”

TheInfoNG has been keeping tabs on the church as the leadership as been making series of contributions since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown. Medical equipment including ICU beds equipped with ventilators were donated to Ogun state while thousands of face masks, hand sanitisers and hand gloves were presented to the authorities at the Infectious Diseases Centre in Yaba.

