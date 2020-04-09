According to the reports, the Lagos state government has announced that the ongoing lockdown exercise going on in the state will not be lifted for Easter Celebration.

This was made public by the state Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, who stated that the lockdown is still in full force.

The Commissioner stressed that it the lockdown is going to be relaxed or extended, it will be from the Presidency.

He said;

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has not relaxed any lockdown. The lockdown is still on and we appeal to Lagosians to continue to obey the directive to continue to be responsible because that is the only way the experts have said we can fight this disease.

The lockdown is still on. If it is going to be extended or relaxed, it is the business of the Federal government. The announcement is not going to be made by Babajide Sanwo-Olu because he did not impose it in the first place.”

HOT NOW