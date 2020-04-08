Nigerian music star, Davido has taken to Twitter to agitate for return of funds donated to coalition to fight the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria after the Treasury House where the office of Nigeria’s Accountant General located in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja caught fire today.

Recall that Davido’s father Mr. Adedeji Adeleke donated N500m to the Federal Government to help fight the COVID-19. The donation was publicized by popular Davido on his Twitter handle.

Unfortunately today, fire started from the third floor and razed most parts of the building upwards including the floor where the Accountant General’s office is situated.

Reacting to the video, Davido posted the tweet below;

Make dem return our money oh, which one be say office don burn

