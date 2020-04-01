A young man was punished in Delta state for allegedly using the opportunity of the covid-19 lockdown to burgle in Warri. He was caught and handed over to soldiers enforcing that the restriction order in the state is duly observed.
The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has announced a lockdown of all activities in the state and closure of all borders on Thursday, March 26 as the state government intensified efforts to make the state safe from Coronavirus pandemic.
Watch the video below;
