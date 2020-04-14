Following the viral story of a woman seeking advice from social media users over her husband’s brother making advances at her shortly after her husband died, A Nigerian man and his wife have debunked the claims of one Tina Kalu who impersonated the woman.

Tina who had purportedly opened a Fake Facebook account with the identity of Trinitas Chiamaka, a wife and heavily pregnant mother of one, claimed that her husband was late and the younger brother was making advances at her. Read post below:

Hello peeps can you guys help me out here? My husband died just three weeks ago, we have been married for 10 years and i have a son for him.

We had to postpone the burial because of this coronavirus disease,now my brother in-law is insisting we get married. Since the first week after my husbands death this man wont let me be. I even at a time dad t sleep with him to satisfy him.He promised he wont make a request if i gave it to him just once . He offered to foot the bills of my Husband’s burial which is about 5 million naira. Now i am confused ,is it right for me to marry my brother in-law just few weeks after the death of my husband. No insults please. Ok let us drop our views and advice her on what to do.

The couple reached out to TheInfoNG and more investigation on the impostor is currently ongoing. Trinista Chiamaka also has a large Instagram (@charmzy58) audience with Nigerian sensational singer, Peter Okoye on her ‘following list. TheInfoNG hereby tenders apology and to the couple for publishing the content on Sunday, 12th April 2020. The said article has been taken down from all our platforms.

