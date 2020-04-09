Reno Omokri, a former spokesperson to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in one of his numerous nuggets spoke on WhatsApp and Facebook groups and pages and how they affect people from achieving their goals.

According to Reno Omokri, many WhatsApp and Facebook groups and pages are distractions as they pop up with useless information that causes distraction.

Reno Omokri said, “Many WhatsApp and Facebook fora deprive their members of a productive life. Many just clutter your mind with useless information that distracts you from focusing on serious business that brings money and helps you make a positive impact in life.”

Going by Omokri’s word, one can’t but agree with him as WhatsApp and Facebook contain many irrelevant groups that can affect anyone who is easily distracted.

