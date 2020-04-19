Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has shared a video of herself baking pastry in her kitchen since there is lockdown she has nothing else to do than to take care of herself and her kid at home.

She also advertised her capabilities as a housewife in the caption of the video where she hinted that her bride price will increase in a couple of months.

According to the single mom of one, she is just not a pretty face, but a pretty face that can cook well. Sharing a video online showing her prepare pie, Tiwa captioned the video;

I ain’t just a pretty face. Damn I just did that. Marry me now o cause my bride price is going up.

Nigerian singer Davido was less concerned about the caption but the yummy pastry that she baked. He jumped into the comment section to react despite not having a taste of the pastry.

