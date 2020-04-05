Popular and star actress, Toyin Abraham, also known as World Best has a very strong and unbreakable bond with her stepdaughter, Temitope Ajeyemi. Becoming a perfect stepmother is one of the greatest duties of a wife. Fulfilling the role of a mother to a child whom you have not birthed or trying to make a positive impact in one of the toughest duties.

It’s safe to call Toyin Abraham a ‘great stepmom’ as she has proved with time that she is. In fact, her relationship with the little girl is everything sweet.

Toyin Abraham leaves no stone unturned to protect, showoff and care for her husband’s daughter, Temitope Ajeyemi.

Temitope is the daughter of Toyin Abraham’s husband whom he had with an undisclosed lady.

There is a very powerful bond between the two (Toyin and Temitope). Toyin have been spotted severally bonding with Temitope by spending time with her, standing up for her when Nigerians trolled her for her unkempt hair, sharing a mother-daughter time together among other things.

Temitope who irrevocably loves her stepmother will never stop posting photos of her on social media, countless times flaunted her and also celebrated her.

It’s safe to say they have a special and powerful bond and every step mum should learn from Toyin.

See photos of the happy family below…

Below are some beautiful photos of Temitope Ajeyemi: