Mercy and Ike are working hard privately and they paid less attention to gossips about their relationship on social media for the past few weeks.

Now they have shocked everyone as they announce that their set Reality TV Show is set to premiere on Africa Magic TV in a few weeks.

Mercy Eke, winner of the Big Brother Naija Show 2019 just released a video on her Instagram page which turns out to be a trailer to a reality show by herself and Ike.

For the past few weeks, their relationship was suspected to have taken a terrible turn shortly after the show ended. Many of their fans speculate it could be as a result of the “unnecessary” relationship between Tacha and Mercy.

Well, contrary to what many might think regarding the Mercy and Ike relationship, it appears they have indeed been spending a lot of time in private. The release of the trailer video today took the internet by storm as it was not expected. We saw mercy reminding Ike in the clip that she told him to make a choice. Could it the choice between her and Tacha?

While we have to wait until the 26th of April to find out on Africa Magic Showcase DSTV Channel 151, this undoubtedly promises to be exciting. A return match for Mercy and Ike alongside there drama is definitely a welcome development.

