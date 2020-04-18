Reality show star and first female winner of the Big Brother Naija show, Mercy Eke has revealed she and Willie XO have a friendly connection and nothing else. She sent a lovely message to Willie XO on Instagram today as he celebrates his birthday today.

After video and photos made rounds on social media showing Mercy hanging out with upcoming musician, Willie XO in London and they appeared to be very cosy in each other’s company, rumors have been making rounds that they were involved in a romantic affair.

But few weeks ago, Mercy and Ike reminded fans that they are still going strong as they announce the premier of their own reality TV show.

Today, 18th of April, Mercy has taken to her Instagram to wish Willie XO a happy birthday, revealing that he is just his friend and nothing else.

Happy birthday @iamwilliexo you are such a gentle man and a real friend, you were in London during my time in Bbn house, you didn’t know me from Adams , you weren’t even watching , yet you pulled through from a thousand miles, Willie I appreciate you Today and tomorrow.

Stay safe

Enjoy your day

