Ace entertainment blogger, Kemi Filani has insinuated that Nollywood actress, Mercy johnson-Okojie and her family have moved to the United States despite the international flight lockdown.

Mercy had uploaded a video of her family dancing in an open place that does not look like a Nigerian neighbourhood two days ago. She has now drawn attention to herself as rumours of her departure from the country to deliver her baby number 4 in the US are making the rounds already.

Although reports about the exact time the mother of three got to the US are sketchy, the actress who was in Nigeria until the initial lockdown was announced has been spotted of recent several times in Randallstown, MD.

The actress even took to her Instagram to share a TikTok video with her family and the background appears to be a foreign land (USA?)

Watch the video again

HOT NOW