Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga sure knows what is beautiful and he didn’t watch the beauty slide down his Twitter feed without shooting a shot.

Eva Apio, an Ugandan model based in England who is represented by Storm Models posted a glamorous photo of herself and it appears that MI Abaga has a crush on her already.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few days, you must have heard of the magical “love “story between one of the members of Davido’s gang, Father DMW, and a top model, Eva. What started as a boring typical conversation between two individuals became an internet sensation overnight with the highest number of views ever recorded on Instagram and their fans can’t seem to get enough.

Father DMW who happens to have a huge crush on Eva might just be bounced as MI has set his eyes on the stunning young lady. MI took to Twitter to shoot his shot while reacting to one of her recent pictures with the caption “Father.. stretch my hand”

Father.. stretch my hand https://t.co/l3KFI5ueJz — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) April 12, 2020

