Paris Jackson, the daughter of late King of Pop and American music legend, Michael Jackson, has earned her biggest film role to date as she is set to play Jesus in upcoming indie movie titled “Habit”

Paris Jackson will feature alongside stars like Bella Thorne, US singer and actress in the new movie.

According to Screen Daily, the project also featured several other music and movie stars including Gavin Rossdale, English singer cum actor, Bria Vinaite, Josie Ho as well as Janell Shirtcliff, who is making her directorial debut.

Donovan Leitch, the film’s producer, told Fox News that the much-awaited project is already in the post-production stage but no date has been fixed for its release.

‘Habit’ follows the story of a street-smart party girl with a Jesus fetish, which was depicted by Thorne and her struggle for survival when she ran into trouble.

Caught amid controversies stemming out of a drug deal, Thorne pretended to be a nun, in a bid to navigate through the situation.

It, however, remains unknown how Paris will come into the situation to rescue Thorne in her role as Jesus Christ.

Before her historic participation in ‘Habit’, the 22-year-old actress has been pulling the strings majorly in the modeling and music landscape.

She made her acting debut in 2018 featuring on Fox’s ‘Star’ followed by strings of other acting performances including in ‘Gringo’ and ‘Scream: The TV series’ aired on MTV.

HOT NOW