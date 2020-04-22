Olga Allegra has organized a surprise birthday party after he sent birthday greetings to his baby daddy, Super Eagles star John Mikel Obi who clocks 33 years on Wednesday.

Mikel Obi while addressing his fans over his birthday on his instagram sent his appreciation to Olga.

In his message, he made it known that she organized a a special surprise for him. See his caption below;

Thank you for all the kind messages and wishes! And thank you my love @olga_allegra for organising the most special surprise ♥️

