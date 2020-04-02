There was chaos in Ugbuwangue, Delta state, as youths attacked soldiers after a young man in the community was shot dead for disobeying the lockdown order.

Joseph Pessu, a father-of-two, was shot dead today by a soldier at Ada Val Arenyenka street, along the Ugbuwangue axis of the NPA Expressway, Warri, Delta state.

The incident happened at about 9:40am on Thursday, April 2, while the victim was riding his power bike.

Recall that the Delta State Government had declared a lockdown across the state for 14 days, which started on Wednesday.

However, only those on essential duties are exempted from the directive, as stated by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who warned that security operatives will be deployed across the state to enforce the directive.

Joseph Pessu, who was out of his home during the lockdown, was flagged down by a team of security operatives but he allegedly refused to stop for proper identification and this resulted in a chase.

Sources around the scene of the incident said the officers fired gunshots at Pessu’s bike tyres during the chase before one officer shot the father-of-two dead.

The victim, pictured wearing a white shirt and red trousers, was drenched in blood as locals flocked the scene before taking him to the Police Area Command, Warri.

The man’s death angered youths in the area and they took to the streets to protest in spite of the 14-days stay-at-home order.

The chairman of Warri South council area, Dr. Michael Tidi, alongside a political leader in the locality, Chief Vincent Okudolor, intervened during their visit to the area and revealed that the officer responsible for shooting the father has been arrested. They called for calm in the area.

But the youths were not appeased and some of them attacked two soldiers and the attack was caught on video.

