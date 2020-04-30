Dubai based Nigeria big boy, Mompha has taken to social media to flaunts his
new Rolls-Royce Wraight Eagle which is rumoured to have cost him millions of Naira.
The owner cum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mompha Bureau De Change
who is popularly known for his flashy lifestyle on the internet took to his IG
page to show fans a view of his new whip.
The new whip, Rolls-Royce Wraight Eagle has just 50 limited edition worldwide and
Mompha made history by becoming the African to buy one, a move that show how rich he his.
Mompha captioned the video with some messages to those trolling him on social
media as he claim he has hurt their feelings with the new whip.
See his post below:
