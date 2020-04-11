Nigerian comedian, Ayodeji Richard Makun, professionally known as A.Y, the comedian has taken to social media to tell the world of his daughter, Michelle Makun’s teenage exuberance.
A. Y posted a video on his Instagram page, the video featured him and his daughter, Michelle who happens to be 12 years old.
On the post A. Y wrote,
“Michelle is beginning to give me attitude“.
Nigerians have taken to the comments section to take sides with Mitchelle who was giving her father a tough time in a new skit series titled “Call to Bar” which A. Y has been working on and that happens to be the episode 3.
Watch the video below:
