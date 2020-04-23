Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa have debunked the report that himself and his family members have tested positive for coronavirus.

Ahmed Musa in a post shared on his Instagram page, said they all recently returned from Dubai and have been in isolation. He stressed that this does not mean they have the virus as speculated.

”It has come to my notice that certain individuals have decided to post ????? ???? about me testing positive to Covid 19. ?

?

This is a pandemic taking peoples lives in thousands so it is sad that some people want to use this to gain followers or views on their pages by spreading falsehood. ?

?

?? ?????? ??? ? ???? ?? ???? ????? ?????? ??? ??????? ?? ?????? ??? ??????????’? ???? ?? ????????? ??? ?? ???? not because any of us have the virus.?

?

We are perfectly okay and have not tested positive to the virus. Please don’t fall for the malicious messages circulating about me or my family. ?

?

???? ????, ???????? ?????? ??????????.” he wrote.

HOT NOW