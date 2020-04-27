Former big brother naija star, Mercy Eke has revealed a shocking revelation about her past as she noted that her mother tried to abort her.

Mercy revealed this during the premiere of her joint reality TV show with Ike which started yesterday.

According to the beautiful video vixen, her mother who was frustrated with her predicament at that time tried her best to get rid of her by climbing the tree and falling off it.

Mercy who was weeping profusely as she narrates her ordeal vowed to make her mother proud and wipe off all the tears she has shed for her in time past.

Watch video of Mercy narrating her ordeal below:

Mercy made history by becoming the first female to win the big brother naija show as she walked home with the grand prize of 60 million naira.

Her dominance in the entertainmemt industry have started ever since then as she has been signing endorsement deals with notable brands in the country, a feat her mother will be proud of.